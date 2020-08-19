Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 11,318 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 19,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nike by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $191,903,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $34,672,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in Nike by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $205,905,000 after buying an additional 1,780,000 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,356 shares of company stock valued at $30,387,715. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.01.

Nike stock opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

