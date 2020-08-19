Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,557 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 53.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $134.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.79 and a 200 day moving average of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $156.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain bought 8,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,518.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $165,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,514 shares of company stock worth $360,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Citigroup increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.76.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

