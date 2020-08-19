Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 187,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,356,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,693 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 34.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $1,393,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 254.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,849,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,707 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

