Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Short Interest Update

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 356,200 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the July 30th total of 771,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,562.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCTBF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Securitas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Pareto Securities cut Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Securitas stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. Securitas has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Securitas Company Profile

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

