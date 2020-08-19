SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Get SI-Bone alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIBN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of SI-Bone stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. SI-Bone has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.32.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-Bone will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-Bone news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $52,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,726 shares of company stock worth $3,825,629 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 122,863 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,507,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,345,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 226,176 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SI-Bone (SIBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.