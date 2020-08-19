SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Stake Increased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 899.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,311,000 after acquiring an additional 529,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,384,000 after acquiring an additional 125,334 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 615,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,341,000 after acquiring an additional 82,365 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,127,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,525,000 after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $5,744,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $128.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.55 and its 200-day moving average is $98.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $572,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $1,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,911,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,608. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

