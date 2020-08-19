SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmileDirectClub is in the oral care industry. Their clear-aligner treatment addresses the large global orthodontics market. “

SDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.62. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

