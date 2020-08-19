Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.39

Sonic Foundry Inc (OTCMKTS:SOFO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $4.30. Sonic Foundry shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 19,315 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter.

About Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content.

