Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

SONM has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonim Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

SONM stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Tirva purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Wiley Wilkinson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 315,000 shares of company stock worth $236,250 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sonim Technologies by 547.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonim Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonim Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sonim Technologies by 63.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.