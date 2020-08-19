SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.45). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 257.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.70). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 20.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 343.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 201,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 155,758 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

