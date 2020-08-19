South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $266.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,875,649.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $77,950. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 37.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 98.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

