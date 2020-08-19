Spectrum Market Cap Tops $16,716.26 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Spectrum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $16,716.26 and approximately $5,107.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00533400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000863 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002703 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

