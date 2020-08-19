Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Trading Up 30.4% Over Last 7 Days

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.65 million and $3.65 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039092 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.05461748 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003627 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00045675 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,044,894 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network.

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

