Stifel Nicolaus Trims Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Target Price to $69.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $138.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 40.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on POWI. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.19. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.05. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $127.39.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William George sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,086 shares of company stock worth $2,003,056 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 216,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

