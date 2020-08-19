Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

SCMWY opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.21.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 19.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Swisscom will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

