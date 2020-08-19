Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stake Decreased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.40.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,368.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $373.99 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $405.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.89.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

