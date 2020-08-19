Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 7.85%.

In other news, COO Ralph Y. Nakatsuka sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $88,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vernon Hirata sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $189,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

