Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of TLYS opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.85 million, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,630.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 60.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,160,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

