Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of TOCA opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Tocagen has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $6.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOCA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tocagen by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tocagen by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tocagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tocagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tocagen by 421.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 256,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

