Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 114.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $28.09.

In other news, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 6,824,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $141,140,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma purchased 500,000 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,973,550 shares of company stock worth $144,086,787 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

