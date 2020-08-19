UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €51.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.75 ($63.24).

BAS opened at €50.44 ($59.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. Basf has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €50.18.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

