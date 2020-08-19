UBS Group Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €27.00 Price Target

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.14% from the company’s current price.

RWE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €32.86 ($38.66).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €34.24 ($40.28) on Wednesday. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.39). The business has a 50-day moving average of €32.61 and a 200-day moving average of €29.50.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

