United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.01

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend by 23.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS opened at $159.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.