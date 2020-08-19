Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,046 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.15). Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

