Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.94% from the stock’s previous close.

USIO has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research began coverage on Usio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. Usio has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

