VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives $2.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VEON shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. New Street Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Equities research analysts expect that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in shares of VEON by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 53,114,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652,059 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VEON by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,304,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874,312 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,795,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of VEON by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,807,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,069,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

