Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Paul B. Manning Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Paul B. Manning bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $41,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul B. Manning also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, August 13th, Paul B. Manning bought 108,500 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $695,485.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $169.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.08.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 470,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

VRCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.