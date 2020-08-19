Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Stake Raised by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 24,394 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 952,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after buying an additional 55,889 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 938.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 131.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 93,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 53,346 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

