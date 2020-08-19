Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Insider Lim Hua Min Purchases 302,119 Shares

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) insider Lim Hua Min bought 302,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £78,550.94 ($102,694.39).

Lim Hua Min also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Lim Hua Min bought 100,000 shares of Walker Crips Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,606.09).

WCW stock opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Wednesday. Walker Crips Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a market cap of $11.71 million and a P/E ratio of 16.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 1.69 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Investment Management and Wealth Management. The company offers bespoke discretionary and advisory management services, as well as discretionary fund management; structured investment services; stockbroking services, including advisory dealing and execution-only services; and alternative investment products and services.

