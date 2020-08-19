Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutz (ETR:DEZ) a €5.70 Price Target

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been given a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DEZ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €5.95 ($7.00).

Get Deutz alerts:

ETR DEZ opened at €4.68 ($5.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $565.88 million and a PE ratio of -12.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.38. Deutz has a 52-week low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a 52-week high of €6.19 ($7.28).

Deutz Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.