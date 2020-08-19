Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Husky Energy (HSE)

Husky Energy (TSE: HSE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2020 – Husky Energy was given a new C$5.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Husky Energy was given a new C$4.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Husky Energy was given a new C$4.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Husky Energy was given a new C$4.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$4.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$4.00 to C$5.25.

6/29/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

6/24/2020 – Husky Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Husky Energy stock opened at C$4.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of -1.15. Husky Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.21 and a twelve month high of C$10.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.