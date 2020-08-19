Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.56, approximately 108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.47% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

