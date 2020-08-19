Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Western Digital by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

