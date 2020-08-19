Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 35.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.40 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

