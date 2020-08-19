Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $196.15 Average PT from Analysts

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $181.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $191.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $202.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of -84.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total transaction of $50,010,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total transaction of $1,375,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday by 86.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

