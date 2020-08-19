Zacks: Analysts Expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.06. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.55. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CHUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chuy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $384.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $55,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,936.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie bought 3,125 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $50,187.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,477 shares in the company, valued at $826,720.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $895,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Chuy’s by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 42,551 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 29,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

