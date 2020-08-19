Zacks Investment Research Lowers Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Hold

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLDB. SVB Leerink downgraded Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $123.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $26,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $45,390. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 261.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 78,572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.