13,300 Shares in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,010,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 2,179.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 163,948 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth $3,116,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIDD opened at $96.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Middleby Corp has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $128.48.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MIDD. KeyCorp raised shares of Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.73 per share, for a total transaction of $196,371.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,679.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

