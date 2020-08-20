1,745 Shares in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $297,992.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,026 shares of company stock worth $1,457,472 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.09.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $135.51.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

