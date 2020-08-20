1,918 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,918 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Target by 92.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,193 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Target by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Target by 842.4% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 902,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $108,166,000 after buying an additional 806,878 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,137,000 after buying an additional 757,376 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $85.53 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.96.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

