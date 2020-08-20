36,300 Shares in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $107.10 on Thursday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -133.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.63.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $23,119,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total value of $3,494,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,078,412 shares of company stock worth $936,767,640. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

