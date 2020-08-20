9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Now Covered by Brookline Capital Management

Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

NMTR opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.54.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 100,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 411,784 shares in the company, valued at $230,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 145,000 shares of company stock worth $81,950. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth $14,591,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.