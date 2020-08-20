Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 61.7% in July

Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the July 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ABNAF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Aben Resources has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

About Aben Resources

Aben Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,000 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

