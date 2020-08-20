ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Systematic and strategic plans of actions are likely to enhance operations and drive long-term profitable growth for ABM Industries through an industry-based go-to-market approach. The company plans to strengthen its position in existing markets through both inorganic and organic growth. Further, the company's consistent efforts to reward its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases are encouraging. On the flip side, ABM Industries continues to grapple with a difficult labor environment that is likely to persist through 2020. Increasing expenses resulting from acquisitions is likely to weigh on ABM Industries' bottom line. Further, high debt may limit the company's future expansion in new markets and worsen its risk profile. Due to these headwinds, ABM Industries' stock price has declined over the past year.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CL King raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sidoti cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ABM Industries stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. ABM Industries has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.29 and a beta of 1.26.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $131,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $185,748. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ABM Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in ABM Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ABM Industries by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ABM Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

