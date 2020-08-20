ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Up 207.0% in July

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 207.0% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACCYY shares. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup downgraded ACCOR S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ACCOR S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACCOR S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $5.40 on Thursday. ACCOR S A/S has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

ACCOR S A/S Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

