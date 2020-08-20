Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Short Interest Up 68,900.0% in August

Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 68,900.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,414,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOM opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. Adomani has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

