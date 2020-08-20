Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADMLF stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.19.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the Vare Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

