Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

AAP opened at $162.85 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

