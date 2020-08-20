Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $162.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nomura upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.48.

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

