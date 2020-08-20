AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Down 55.1% in July

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the July 15th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103.3 days.

Shares of AIB Group stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays raised AIB Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

